Sudan: Ayesha - Security And Stability Are Necessary for Achieving Economic Growth

Khartoum — Transitional Sovereign Council's member Aayesha Musa Saeed insisted on the importance of concerting efforts to mobilize governmental institutions, nongovernmental organizations, scientists, researchers and stakeholders to remove the misery and impacts of war that affected large parts of the country.

Aayesha stressed, in her speech Monday at a symposium held at Al-Saalam Rotana hotel in Khartoum on 'horizons of democratic governance and economic development in Sudan, that the working papers expected to be presented to the symposium should address the realistic situation in Sudan.

She suggested a number of solutions for achieving economic development, affirming the necessity of security and stability for achieving economic development, democracy and good governance.

She praised youths who led the revolution for realizing renaissance and improvement of the living conditions.

Aayesha asserted that the government would implement all the recommendations of the symposium.

For his part, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi, has affirmed the importance of the symposia on ground that it helps reaching scientific solutions to push forward the economic development in the country.

He added that the revolution was erupted to remove the people's suffering, realizing economic stability and increasing the growth rate in the country.