Sudan: Remarkable Breakthrough in Negotiations On Darfur Track Announced

Juba — The negotiating parties of the government and Darfur track have announced reaching remarkable progress and breakthrough in core issues, explaining that the remaining negotiations on issues of the land commission, the civil service and the International Criminal Court would be completed tomorrow (Tuesday).

The negotiating parties have renewed their keenness to achieve a peace agreement within the next two weeks and before the period set for mid-February.

The mediation has directed the negotiation parties in the tracks of Darfur and the two areas to bring their technical delegations to start negotiating the file of security arrangements for these regions, as they are the only tracks that have armies.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the government delegation, Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Taayeshi, said in a press statement after the negotiation sitting on Monday that the breakthrough that took place today (Monday) in the justice and reconciliation paper within the Darfur track was not expected for both sides in the negotiations.

He indicated that the discussion in this track was focused on the major issues, a matter that helped reaching agreement to address the imbalances and ending the problem of instability and to determine the bases for development, adding that the parties in Juba forum are negotiating on behalf of the Sudanese people and for the interest of their future.

The senior negotiator of the Justice and Equality Movement, Ahmed Tugod, referred to the agreement of parties on all the papers presented for negotiation as a result of the achieved common ground that led to a positive dialogue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that the sitting of Monday was focused on the violations of human rights, impunity and creating mechanisms to achieve stability through justice, accountability and to reimburse the victims, as well as agreeing on arrangements to create an environment that is healthy for society.

The senior negotiator of the Alliance of Sudan Liberation Forces, Ibrahim Zariba, said that the negotiating parties have stressed the importance of the principles of accountability and the rule of law and decided establishment of a special court in Darfur to rule in human rights and war crimes in the region along with native legal mechanisms and the national judiciary.

It is to be noted that the government delegation for the negotiations on the security arrangements' dossier, headed by the Minister of Defence, arrived in Juba city on Monday.