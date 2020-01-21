Sudan: Government Welcomes the High-Level Roundtable Initiative

The government of the Sudan has welcomed the high-level roundtable initiative co-hosted by the UK, Sweden and OCHA on 17 January 2020 in London

In a statement the government also said it appreciates the commitment of its partners to sustain and scale up their support to the people of Sudan and to the government's efforts to mitigate the humanitarian situation.

"The government of Sudan is committed to facilitate the delivery of the humanitarian response and to coordinate and collaborate with donors to effectively deliver aid to the most vulnerable and those targeted" a statement received by SUNA has stressed.

It pointed out that the government of Sudan also calls on donors to frontload their contributions early in 2020 to protect against deterioration of an already critical situation.

"We ask humanitarian actors to i) prioritize areas with higher needs, including newly accessible areas, ii) invest in efforts that build the resilience of people and iii) collaborate effectively with development and peace actors to prepare for the longer term and to enhance aid quality and effectiveness." It underlined.

The statement said the government "reiterates its sincere appreciation of all its friends and partners."