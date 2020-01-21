Sudan: Prof. Al-Badawi - There Is No Tendency to Appreciate the Customs Dollar

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Prof. Ibrahim Al-Badawi has affirmed that the customs dollar would remain as it is, denying any trend to appreciate its exchange rate, stressing that his ministry in coordination with the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) are the official institutions responsible for the adjustment of the all kinds of exchange rate. In a limited press statement at the Ministry of Finance after a meeting held on Monday included himself, the Minister of Energy and Mining and the Minister of Industry and Trade as well as the CBOS Governor and a representative of the private sector, Prof. Al-Badawi referred to the importance of the customs dollar in determining the prices of various vital commodities, adding that the Ministry of Finance has no plans to change or adjust the customs dollar exchange rate at the present time. He revealed that the plan presented within the framework of the general budget of the government of the transitional period included that any step to adjust the price of the customs dollar must be preceded accompanying measures such as the provision of the necessary goods through cooperative and service societies that are be circulated Sudan nationwide.