Sudan: Agreement Between Civil Aviation in Sudan and South Sudan Signed

Khartoum — The joint meetings between the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority and the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority concluded on Monday. The meetings discussed the progress of technical details on the agreement on the management of the airspace of South Sudan, which has been running by Sudan in accordance with an international agreement concluded under the supervision of the International Civil Aviation Organization in Canada in the year 2016. The Sudanese side to the meetings was headed by the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority Ibrahim Adlan, while the side of the South Sudan State led by Manthank Maker. The meetings, which started on Sunday, have come up with a joint work plan that included a number of items and technical and administrative work that were assigned to work teams from both sides for implementation within certain schedule in a set date according to specific responsibilities for implementation. It is worth mentioning that what was agreed upon comes in the light of the international agreement, and Sudan, represented by the Civil Aviation Authority, will supervise the training of the employees of the Civil Aviation Authority in South Sudan and transfer technical expertise to them so that they will be able to run their country's airspace according to the international standards.