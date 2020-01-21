Sudan: Agreement Between Civil Aviation in Sudan and South Sudan Signed

20 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The joint meetings between the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority and the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority concluded on Monday. The meetings discussed the progress of technical details on the agreement on the management of the airspace of South Sudan, which has been running by Sudan in accordance with an international agreement concluded under the supervision of the International Civil Aviation Organization in Canada in the year 2016. The Sudanese side to the meetings was headed by the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority Ibrahim Adlan, while the side of the South Sudan State led by Manthank Maker. The meetings, which started on Sunday, have come up with a joint work plan that included a number of items and technical and administrative work that were assigned to work teams from both sides for implementation within certain schedule in a set date according to specific responsibilities for implementation. It is worth mentioning that what was agreed upon comes in the light of the international agreement, and Sudan, represented by the Civil Aviation Authority, will supervise the training of the employees of the Civil Aviation Authority in South Sudan and transfer technical expertise to them so that they will be able to run their country's airspace according to the international standards.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Travel
South Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.