Sudan: Madani Stresses Importance of Exhibitions for Developing Economic Relations

20 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Industry and Trade Madani Abbas Madani has stressed importance of exhibitions in developing the economic relations among countries for exchanging benefits.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 37th. Session of the International Fair of Khartoum at the fair ground in Burri suburb today, the minister referred to the great history of the fair, calling for making it a platform for economic cooperation with the countries of the world and to showcase the investment opportunities in the Sudan.

The minister stressed the importance of the International Fair of Khartoum, pledging that preparations for the 38th. session of the fair would start as of now through studied plans in accordance with the strategy of the Transitional Government to reflect the developmental orientation of the country that depends on the value added chain for the national products and processing industry.

Madani called for developing the investment relations and exchanging benefits with all countries for the interest of the Sudanese citizens and the peoples of the region, referring to Sudan's desire to establish free trade zones with neighboring countries.

He referred to the challenges facing the transitional government which are represented in the shadow economic networks of the defunct regime that attempt to spoil the joy of the Sudanese people of the developmental and economic transformation, calling for intensification of efforts to dismantle the networks of the defunct regime.

