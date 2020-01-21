Sudan: Prof. Al-Badawi - Arrears of Arab Funds Will Be Reimbursed

20 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Finance Minister Prof. Ibrahim Al-Badawi has announced the start of spending on the new government budget, which means the start of several projects. Prof. Al-Badawi stressed that the budget, in addition to the programs it included to address the purchasing power of the limited-income slices, social protection and the amendment of the minimum wage, was a development budget where many arrears will be repaid to Arab funds, adding that they have agreements with these funds to provide loans for special infrastructure related to value additive for horticultural products and manufacturing industries associated with the agricultural products. The Minister of Finance said that there would be a broad societal dialogue to discuss these issues, which will be culminated with the economic conference that is expected to be held in the first half of next March, in order to define the destination of the Sudan economy and the budget in several topics, the most important of which is the reform of subsidies, and not the lifting of subsidies, so as to become fair and more effective, explaining that there are different visions that and they are welcomed and that the choice among them is for the people of Sudan to come out with an economic vision that leads us towards a sound economic future and approach.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

