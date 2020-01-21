Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Copy of Credentials of New Chad Ambassador

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, received Monday a copy of the credentials of the new Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to Sudan, Abdul-Karim Kabeer.

The ambassador has pledged to work for strengthening further the relations between his country and Sudan.

He said that Chad will work to boost its cooperation with Sudan, especially that there are great opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the political and development fields.

The Foreign Minister has lauded the historic relations between Sudan and Chad and the participation of President Idris Deby in the celebration for the signing of the Constitutional Document in Khartoum.

The minister said that she looks forward for discuss ways of consolidating the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.