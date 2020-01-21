East Africa: Foreign Minister Receives COMESA Secretary General

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, received in her office Monday the Secretary General of the COMMESA and the accompanying delegation and discussed the strategic goals of the organization in integrating markets, developing infrastructures, attracting more investments to industrialization, building institutional capabilities, enabling and supporting women and youth projects, boosting and achieving peace as well as supporting investment projects in Sudan and the security in the region.

The COMMESA Secretary General announced that Egypt will host the coming COMMESA summit, stressing the importance of the signing to the Freedom of Movement protocol by the member states, including Sudan and facilitating the visa entry procedures for the organization members, stating that the COMMESA is implementing projects to raise the institutional capabilities.

She affirmed necessity of the commitment of the member states to pay the contributions, and expressed her pleasure at the assumption by the Minister of Foreign Affairs to her position.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs asserted Sudan readiness to cooperate with the organization to play a greater role at the region.

She called on the COMMESA to support the projects for women and the youths who played a prominent role in positive change in Sudan.

Asma explained that Sudan was unable to host the COMESA meetings in 2019 due to the changes that took place in the country and affirmed Sudan's desire to host the 2021 meetings of the organization.

The minister has briefed the COMMESA Secretary General and the accompanying delegation on the transitional government priorities, top of which are the realization of peace and economic development.

She asserted the keenness of Sudan to cooperate with the COMMESA for supporting the economic growth and achieving sustainable development in all the member states.