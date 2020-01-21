South Africa: Arrest Warrants Issued for Mozambican Man Wanted for Allegedly Killing Elderly Couple

20 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Two warrants of arrest have been issued by both the police and their Mozambican counterparts for a Mozambican national wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in Port Elizabeth.

The man, who has been identified as Ezequiel Carlos Cossa, 26, allegedly killed a Summerstrand couple on November 6, 2017.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Andre Saaiman, 65, and Lydia Saaiman, 69, were murdered in their Scott Street house.

"Since the murders, their gardener, who lived on the premises, disappeared with all his belongings. Results of forensic evidence collected on the scene point to the gardener's involvement in the murders.

"The police are searching for Cossa. It is suspected that he may have gone back to Mozambique, hence the issuing of an international warrant. However, there is a possibility that he may have returned to South Africa," said Naidu.

Anyone who may know Cossa's whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Naidu said all information was strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Mozambique
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.