South Africa: Arrest Warrants Issued for Mozambican Man Wanted for Allegedly Killing Elderly Couple

Two warrants of arrest have been issued by both the police and their Mozambican counterparts for a Mozambican national wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in Port Elizabeth.

The man, who has been identified as Ezequiel Carlos Cossa, 26, allegedly killed a Summerstrand couple on November 6, 2017.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Andre Saaiman, 65, and Lydia Saaiman, 69, were murdered in their Scott Street house.

"Since the murders, their gardener, who lived on the premises, disappeared with all his belongings. Results of forensic evidence collected on the scene point to the gardener's involvement in the murders.

"The police are searching for Cossa. It is suspected that he may have gone back to Mozambique, hence the issuing of an international warrant. However, there is a possibility that he may have returned to South Africa," said Naidu.

Anyone who may know Cossa's whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Naidu said all information was strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

