South Africa: Seamers Make It Warriors Day Against Cobras

20 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Seamers Tian Koekemoer, Basheer Walters and Andrew Birch claimed two wickets each as the Warriors made a strong start to their 4-Day Franchise Series encounter against the Cape Cobras in East London on Monday.

Only one of the visiting batsmen managed to cross 40, with the men from the Mother City limping to an early stumps on 241 for eight at Buffalo Park.

Bad light meant that the full quota of overs was not possible with just 79 overs sent down and that was more than enough for the home side to take control of the contest.

This was after winning the toss and opting to bowl first in a match where they were again without regular captain Jon-Jon Smuts and Sisanda Magala due to national duty.

However, unlike last week where they made a poor start to the game against the VKB Knights, which proved detrimental in defeat, they were much better out of the blocks.

Birch (2/46) struck twice in the first session to leave the visitors on 69 for three.

One of his wickets was top-scorer David Bedingham (41), with Walters (2/43) also keeping things tight from the other end.

Koekemoer (2/43) then got into the action after lunch when he dismissed Kyle Verreynne (34) and George Linde (23) - the Cobras slipping to 158 for six.

Bowlers Lizaad Williams (35) and Nandre Burger (18) did go some way towards bringing respectability to the scorecard with a 58-run ninth-wicket stand, but the day still belonged to the Warriors.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.