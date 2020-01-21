South Africa: Titans Stun Lions On Opening Day of Derby

Cape Town — Marcello Piedt led a brilliant bowling display by the Titans as they cut down the log-leading Lions on the opening day of their 4-Day Franchise Series derby in Centurion on Monday.

The right-arm seamer sent down an impeccable 10 overs in which he claimed two for 17 - four of which were maidens - to help his side dismiss their cross Jukskei rivals for 168.

All the bowlers shone for the home side, with Theunis de Bruyn's unbeaten 63 (96 balls, 10 fours) then driving home the advantage as the hosts closed on 109 for three at SuperSport Park, 59 runs behind

That capped a wonderful day for the men from the capital, and another difficult one for the defending champions, who went into the game on the back of an upset defeat at the bottom-of-the-table Hollywoodbets Dolphins last week.

They won the toss and opted to bat first but were blown away in just 52.5 overs.

Piedt led the way with his double, while there were also two wickets each for Ryan Cartwright (2/42) and captain Grant Thomson (2/22).

The most successful bowler was Hardus Viljoen after he bagged three for 51.

The Lions had slumped to 71 for seven before being rescued by top-scorer Migael Pretorius (32).

Fellow bowlers Nono Pongolo (24) and Malusi Siboto (22) also saved them from total annihilation in a woeful display.

The Titans lost an early wicket when Tony de Zorzi (11) fell in the sixth over, but De Bruyn and Victor Mahlangu (23) pulled them out of danger to complete a dominant day for the Titans.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24