South Africa: Check Your Lotto Ticket... You Could Be a Multi-Millionaire

One lucky person is walking around with a lotto ticket worth R13.8m, and is yet to claim their fortune.

National lottery operator Ithuba said on Monday that the winning ticket was bought at SuperSpar at the Atlas Mall in Boksburg on the East Rand for the January 8 draw.

"The winner, who is not known to Ithuba, spent R20 on the winning ticket, using a quick-pick selection method. The winning numbers are: 14, 19, 21, 43, 45, 50, and the bonus ball is 37," Ithuba said.

"We hope that the winner will make contact with us soon. We encourage all players, especially players from the east of Johannesburg who recently visited the Atlas Mall, to check their tickets," said Busisiwe Msizi, head of corporate relations at Ithuba.

Msizi said the winner would be given free counselling and financial advice.

"Becoming an overnight millionaire can be an overwhelming experience for anyone. Our priority is to help the winner digest the news and enjoy every step of this life-changing win."

According to Msizi, financial advice was supplied to ensure winners became financially educated and secure.

"Like the rest of the country, we were shocked to learn about a R14m jackpot winner on a popular television show who lost all her winnings within months. This was just before we took over as the new operator in June 2015. It is for this reason that we are adamant about offering all our winners of R50 000 and above financial advice and trauma counselling."

