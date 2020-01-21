South Africa: Police Launch Search for a Missing 18-Year-Old Man

20 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane have launched a search operation after John Makhubela aged 18, from Zone R Lebowakgomo location disappeared from his home on 14 January 2020 at about 06:00.

His father alleges that he left for work while John was sleeping with his elder brother. When he came back, John was nowhere to be found and has since disappeared.

Nobody knows the type of clothes he was wearing during his disappearance.

The Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist to reunite John with his family to urgently contact Warrant Officer Leolo on 084 039 9671 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or their nearest police station.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.