South Africa: Police Launch Search for a Missing 18-Year-Old Man

press release

The South African Police Service in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane have launched a search operation after John Makhubela aged 18, from Zone R Lebowakgomo location disappeared from his home on 14 January 2020 at about 06:00.

His father alleges that he left for work while John was sleeping with his elder brother. When he came back, John was nowhere to be found and has since disappeared.

Nobody knows the type of clothes he was wearing during his disappearance.

The Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist to reunite John with his family to urgently contact Warrant Officer Leolo on 084 039 9671 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or their nearest police station.