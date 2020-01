press release

Centane Police have arrested a 70-year-old woman for possession of unlicensed firearm with twelve (12) live rounds of ammunition. The suspect was arrested on Monday, 20 January 2020 at about 17h30 at Ngqusi Village, Centane.

The woman was arrested following police intelligence that she was possessing an unlicensed firearm. She has been charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The suspect will appear before the Centane Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 21 January 2020.