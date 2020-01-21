Liberia: Open Bible Church Elects New Officers

Open Bible Standard Churches Liberia, Inc. ends a week-long Annual Conference here with the election of new corps of officers.

The Church was founded in 1935 by a group of Missionaries from the United States of America, with a mission to make disciples, develop leaders, and plant churches.

According to a press release, this year's conference, under the theme: "Building a Church with a Difference" with text from Acts 2:42-47 was from 13-19, January at

the Monrovia Open Bible Standard Church, Old Road, Monrovia.

A total of 426 delegates were drawn from each of the 33 chartered churches spread across the country, including Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Margibi, Sinoe, Maryland and Montserrado Counties, among others.

The Church, since its formation, has been winning souls to Christ and made progress towards what the great commission intended by impacting lives of Christians in Liberia and across the world as a denomination.

In accordance with its constitution, and as part of the many activities marking this year's conference, the church elected a new corps of officials following the expiration of the four year mandate of the old leadership.

The incumbent Rev. Dr. Jacob A. B. Vambo III, was re-elected on white ballot as National Field Director /Bishop of the Open Bible Standard Churches of Liberia for the next four years.

Rev. Hilary G. Paul was also elected Assistant Field Director and Deacon Timothy Shark Verdier Sr., was elected as National General Secretary.

Others include Pst. Matthew Garduah; Asst. National General Secretary, Deacon Philip N. Seekie; National Treasurer and Bro. Sam G. Wonlah; Financial Secretary, among others.

Speaking at the Thanksgiving Service at close of the event, the National Field Director/Bishop elect-Rev. Dr. Jacob A. B. Vambo, III, called on members to unite for the growth and development of the denomination.

According to Bishop Vambo, if members put aside their differences he sees the church impacting more lives and winning souls to Christ.

"It is time to put our arts together as people and as a Church. Let me be the first to ask for forgiveness if I have wronged anyone, whether by my actions or deeds," Rev. Vambo stressed.

He also used the occasion to cautioned members to practice what the Bible teaches through their day to day activities by living right.