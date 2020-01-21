Liberia: EU, Oxfam, FCI and Partners to Launch Project to End SGBV Today

The European Union (EU), Oxfam in Liberia and Foundation for Community Initiatives (FCI) are expected to launch a new programme today: Enough! Empowering women, girls, boys and men to take positive action in ending SGBV in Ghana, Liberia and Mali.

The multi-country programme will create an enabling environment for girls and women to know, exercise and claim their rights to end sexual and gender-based violence. It has the dual focus of 1) Strengthening capacities of civil society partners (especially women's groups) to influence policies and services to prevent and respond to SGBV, and 2) Challenging and changing discriminatory social and gender norms, attitudes and practices to prevent violence against women and girls. The dual focus will contribute to concrete changes for vulnerable community members as well as achieve sustainable results.

In Liberia, the project is worth € 1,759,803, with an EU contribution of € 1,574,803. It will support the organizational and thematic capacity development of more than 8 civil society organizations, directly benefit more than 3,800 Liberians across five counties: Sinoe, River Cess, Grand Gedeh, Margibi and Montserrado.

In Liberia, the Enough! project will be launched at Chevron Park, Bushrod Island on Tuesday January 21st starting at 10:30am. At the launch, project partners will showcase their Enough! Project interventions in the five counties. In addition to remarks from the EU, Oxfam, FCI and other stakeholders, the launch will feature winners from the #SayEnough Street Jam, which took place as part of the 16 Days of Activism last month.

65% of this grant will be sub-granted to local CSOs. In Liberia, eight women's rights organizations will receive € 1,000,000 over the next three years. These partners include: The Kids Educational Engagement Project (KEEP); Organization for Women and Children (ORWOCH); Helping Our People Excel (HOPE); Paramount Young Women Initiative (PAYOWI); Westpoint Women and Health Organization (WPWHO). Women Solidarity Inc. (WOSI), Her Voice Liberia (HVL) and Sister Aid Liberia (SALI) will work towards the project outcomes in a consortium.