Morocco and Poland Present Credentials

The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Henry B. Fahnbulleh has reiterated Liberia's commitment to strengthening ties with friendly nations across the world in the interest of its citizens aimed at fostering global cooperation.

Minister Fahnbulleh made the comments on Monday January 20, 2020 when the Ambassadors of Poland and Morocco presented copies of their letters of Credence at separate ceremonies held in the Holding Room on the fourth floor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, Minister Fahnbulleh on behalf of President George Manneh Weah, welcomed the Ambassador designate of the Kingdom of Morocco H.E. Driss ISBAYENE to Liberia noting that President Weah cherishes the peaceful co-existence and longstanding ties with the Kingdom of Morocco. He told the Moroccan Ambassador designate that Liberia looks forward to further strengthening ties with the Kingdom of Morocco in other areas of economic partnership.

The Acting Foreign Minister informed the Ambassador designate of the Kingdom of Morocco that his presence in Liberia, signifies the strong ties and corporation existing between the two countries but stressed that Liberia looks forward to more technical assistance from her Moroccan counterpart.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Minister Fahnbulleh used the occasion to reemphasize the benefits of implementing agreements contained in the 2018 Liberian-Morocco Joint Commission.

On May 10th and 11th, 2018, the Governments of the Republic of Liberia and the Kingdom of Morocco signed three separate bilateral agreements in the fields of Transport, Youth and sports as well as Cultural. The agreements were signed at the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the end of the two day Liberia-Morocco Joint Commission Meeting held in Monrovia.

The aim of the dialogue was to strengthen friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Liberia.

In brief remarks, the Ambassador designate of the Kingdom of Morocco H.E. Driss ISBAYENE assured Minister Fahnbulleh that he would endeavor to ensure that the agreements contained in Liberia-Morocco Joint Commission Meeting are implemented for the mutual good of the two sides.

Ambassador designate ISBAYENE recalled that Liberia and the Kingdom of Morocco have been present on many issues at technical and international levels, adding that both counties should now begin to explore areas in the agriculture, fisheries and infrastructure sectors on which they could corporate.

In another development, the Ambassador designate of Poland H.E. Mrs. Joanna Tarnawska at a separate meeting also presented copies of her Letters of Credence to the Acting Minister Fahnbulleh.

Ambassador Designate Joanna Tarnawska described Liberia as a warm and fascinating place to be; thereby stressing the need for Liberia and Poland to begin exploring areas of corporation including trade and commerce, Agriculture and gender mainstreaming among other vital areas.

Madam Tarnawska said Liberia and Poland share similar values and have enjoyed cordial working relations over the years and added that much more could be achieved in the years ahead.

While welcoming the Polish Ambassador designate, Minister Fahnbulleh said there is a need for Poland and Liberia to intensify cooporation especially in the agriculture sector owing to the technological capacity of Poland.

Ambassadors-Designate Joanna Tarnawska and Driss ISBAYENE have been scheduled to meet with President George Manneh Weah where the two Diplomats will formally present their Letters of Credence to His Excellency.

Meanwhile, a host of other Ambassadors designate totaling at least sixteen countries are expected to present their respective letters of credence at separate ceremonies to be held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia.

The Ambassadors Designate of Korea, United Arab Emirate, Kingdom of Belgium, The Gambia, Turkey, Ireland, Austria, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Philippines, Swiss Confederation, Equatorial Guinea and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia are all expected to present their credentials in the days ahead.