Zimbabwe: 'Ed Pfe-Ee' Singer Vows to Continue Exploring Politics

MUSICIAN Chief Shumba, famed for his "ED Pfee-ee" song, says politics flows in his blood and he will next month release an album laden with deep political songs. Born Admire Sanyanga Sibanda, Chief Shumba says the album will also carry deep social-economic tracks chronicling people's daily experiences and tabling possible solutions to what might be troubling people within communities.

"It is difficult to separate me from politics. I was born and bred in a family with background deep-rooted in politics, which is the source of inspiration of my music. The album upcoming album is titled is called 'Judas Mutengesi'," he said.

Now based in Chitungwiza after being forced to leave his Zvishavane base over political reasons, Chief Shumba started his career with a gospel album titled "Munamato", which he said came from his dreams.

"Most of my tracks came in my dreams. I am good at predicting as witnessed by how I managed to correctly predicted Shabani Mine FC's triumph in Chibuku Super 8 Cup in 2012. I recorded a five-track album "Mabvaru" which became a hit in Zvishavane.

"I also correctly predicted FC Platnum's league win and I did a song even before the final match.

"The same happens in politics. All my songs predicts what happens in future," he said.

Chief Shumba said he also predicted the downfall of many politicians and he recorded songs days before they met their fate.

Chief Shumba, whose other song was used to spearhead campaigns against sanctions last year, said he used his own resources to record the songs.

"No one sponsors my projects as people might think. I sold two of my cows to record 'ED Pfee-ee'.

"I also forked out my own money to record anti-corruption and anti-sanctions tracks," he said.

Chief Shumba said he has worked with various musicians locally and beyond the borders, leaving him with vast experience in music.

"I see myself as an artist not musician. I have worked with many musicians including Pah Chihera, Progress Chipfumo, Baba Harare and actors like Sabhuku Vharazipi.

"I have also nurtured some people straight from the streets and turned them into artists, but I do not brag about it.

"I know I have a duty and a role to play in this country and arts industry," he said.

Chief Shumba said he does not only sing politics, but also other genres to reach out to other people outside politics.

"I release four albums per year and do not only restrict my music to politics. There are many people who suggest that I leave political music and concentrate on other genres, but tell them that I do a lot more than what they think.

"I have a song titled "Kuvhima Nembwa Dzisiri Dzako", which is doing well on airwaves. This song dwells on social life and it touches on everyone," he said.

Chief Shumba said President Mnangagwa visited him on New Year's day and gave him a token of appreciation. He said it was a surprise to him.

Chief Shumba has nine albums under his belt and boasts of 289 unrecorded songs.