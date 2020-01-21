South Africa: Proteas Need to Reassess Batting Before Fourth Test After England Win in PE

analysis

The time for deep introspection and analysis will come later, but for now Proteas coach Mark Boucher and captain Faf du Plessis have to find ways to shore up his team's batting if they want to save the series against England.

England 499 for 9 (Ollie Pope 135*, Ben Stokes 120, Keshav Maharaj 5-180) beat South Africa 209 (Quinton de Kock 63, Dom Bess 5-51) and 237 (Maharaj 71, Joe Root 4-87) by an innings and 53 runs.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis made no excuses and pulled no punches after his side slumped to an innings and 53 run defeat against England in Port Elizabeth to fall 2-1 behind in the four-Test series.

Fragile batting is undermining everything else the team does. Without the foundation of a good score, the Proteas are always under pressure and after three Tests there hasn't been a single centurion in South African colours. England batsmen have scored three centuries in the series.

By being bowled out for 237 in their follow-on innings 10 minutes before lunch on day five at St George's, it was the 11th consecutive time South Africa have failed to post a score in excess of 300. Not too...