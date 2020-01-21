Liberia: Sos Call for Medical Attention for 11-Year-Old Sexually Abused Girl

21 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — On January 9, 2020, 11-year-old Miatta of the Doe Community was allegedly raped through her anus by a Nigerian man identified as Ifeanyi Henry, a spare parts dealer in the Clara Town Community. Ifeanyi is currently in police custody awaiting a transfer to Court.

As a result of the rape, the 11-year now suffers the condition of Fistula - wherein she toilet unknowingly and uncontrollably, experiences severe stomach and anus pain; she does not sit nor walk by herself easily -- "her health is deteriorating every second" says the father Milton Jargbeson.

The parents are appealing to public and individuals to come to the aid of their daughter to get the urgent and needed medical treatment.

"This is an urgent rescue call for our, we fear of losing Miatta to the scourge of sexual abuse".

