Liberia: Court Issues Contempt Charge Against Police Inspector General

Monrovia — Criminal Court 'C' Judge Nancy F. Sammy has issued a contempt charge against police Inspector General Patrick Sudue.

The contempt charge was drawn against Inspector Sudue for his alleged disrespect and refusal to honor the Supreme Court's ruling passed over to the lower court for implementation.

The Inspector General was mandated by the lower court through the Supreme Court's ruling in the case Republic of Liberia verses Armstrong Tony Compbell, to turn over vehicles belonging to the defendant (Armstrong).

"You are hereby commanded to arrest the living body of Patrick Sudue, Inspector General, Liberia National Police (LNP), Republic of Liberia, Defendant charged with the crime of contempt of court and forthwith bring him before this honorable court to show cause, if any, why he should not be held in contempt of court for failure and refusal to comply with the Supreme Court's mandate issued on the 31st day of December 2019 and being enforced in the case: Republic of Liberia Verses Armstrong Tony Compbell," excerpt of the writ of arrest.

But according the Sheriffs' returns, Inspector Sudue refused to accept the writ, got angry and started to insult them.

"On the 20th day of January bailiffs J. Felton Davies and J. Janjay Veatoe of Criminal Court C carry out a writ of arrest to have same served on the Director of the Liberia national Police, Patrick Sudue. Upon entering the office of the Director Sudue, we were received by his assistant," stated the court returns, which was recorded by the ministerial officer.

Excerpt of the returns: "When we got to Director Sudue and told him that we had a writ of arrest for him and that he should kindly walk over to the court (Criminal Court C) with us, he got emotional and insulted us, asking us to get out of his office. More to that, Director Sudue said he is a presidential appointee and was not coming with us to the court. He even said that we should order his arrest and he was not coming. So, we gave him a copy of the writ and left his office while he rained insults on us."