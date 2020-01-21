South Africa: Oxfam - How Women Bear the Burden of Economic Inequality

analysis

Oxfam's latest annual inequality report looks at how the exclusion of millions of women from equal and paid employment, particularly for care work, is central to the crisis of global income inequality. But to add insult to injury, it is usually women who bear the burden of failing public health, education and social services, as well as rising unemployment.

Oxfam this week launched its annual global inequality report titled Time to Care: Unpaid and underpaid care work and the global inequality crisis, in the form of a panel discussion on the eve of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. On Monday's panel in Johannesburg were partner organisations representing women workers; The Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union (YNITU), Johannesburg Informal Traders Association and the United Domestic Workers of South Africa (Udwosa).

The report presents staggering figures showing how the inequality gap is increasing. A small group of 2,153 global billionaires have more wealth than 4.6 billion people -- that's 60% of the world's population. Oxfam also revealed that the number of billionaires has doubled in the past decade.

The research shows that governments are massively under-taxing businesses and their wealthiest individuals. Should this change, it could help alleviate the burden...