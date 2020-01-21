South Africa: CSA Sends Ngidi, Shamsi to Conditioning Camp

20 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) has identified four franchise players who have been placed in a high performance fitness and conditioning camp at the organization's Centre of Excellence in Pretoria.

They will therefore not be available for selection for their franchises this week.

The players - Lungi Ngidi (Titans) , Sisanda Magala (Warriors) , Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors) and Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans) - are in consideration for future international limited overs series and have been enrolled into the training program in the hopes of assisting them in reaching optimum fitness for what promises to be a demanding cricket season.

The camp is presided over by former Proteas Strength and Conditioning coach - now Sport Scientist - Adrian le Roux.

He has been involved in professional sport since 1995 and has worked with other cricket teams such as the India national team from 2001 to 2003 and Indian Premier League (IPL) team, the Kolkata Knight Riders from 2007 until present.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

