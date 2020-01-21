South Africa: Lions Loosie Ruptures Achilles Tendon, Set for Surgery

20 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — The Lions have reported a few injuries following their 40-35 Super Hero Sunday defeat to the Bulls in Soweto on Sunday.

The biggest of the injuries is that to flank Cyle Brink , who ruptured his right Achilles tendon. He will go under the knife on Wednesday and is set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Flank Roelof Smit suffered a calf contusion but should not be sidelined for too long. Prop Carlu Sadie and lock Darrien Landsberg both suffered concussion in the friendly match against the Blue Bulls XV in Pretoria on Friday and their symptoms are described as "symptomatic".

Former Junior Springbok loose forward Francke Horn suffered a Grade 2 ankle strain in training last Thursday and also faces a period on the sidelines.Meanwhile, players returning following injuries include loose forwards Ruan Vermaak (knee) and Hacjivah Dayimani (ankle), utility back Tyrone Green (knee) and centre Louritz van der Schyff (knee).

