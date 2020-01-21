Zimbabwe: NPRC Receives Vehicle, Equipment Donation By Swiss Embassy

21 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Swiss Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Niculin Jäger, has handed over a vehicle, GPS equipment, video-recording camera and human resources support to the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC).

The donation was received by NPRC chairperson, Retired Justice Selo Nare at a recent Harare ceremony.

The materials and human resources support will contribute to enhancing the operational capabilities of the NPRC in the discharge of its mandate of ensuring post conflict justice, healing, reconciliation and dealing with the past, among others.

Accepting the donation, Nare thanked Switzerland for the support over the years, especially in strengthening the capacity of the Commission in order to fulfil its mandate to foster national healing and reconciliation in the country.

"From Switzerland, the NPRC has not only received financial and material support, but also technical support that has strengthened our capacity to fulfil a very broad mandate on national healing and ensuring national cohesion," Nare said.

"On behalf of the Commission, I want to take this opportunity to thank the Swiss people for their continued support and hope that this relationship will continue in the future."

Speaking at the same occasion, Ambassador Jäger said at international level, Switzerland's long-standing engagement has allowed for the contribution towards peaceful and long-term solutions to conflict.

"The main goal of our modest contribution today is to promote unity for sustainable peace through resolving violent conflicts of the past and institutionalising approaches for preventing their recurrence in the future," Ambassador he said.

"To achieve this, the right tools to do the job are required, Switzerland hopes the vehicle, equipment and human resources support unveiled today will help to overcome the transportation barrier and other challenges facing the NPRC when reaching out to its constituency around the country."

The NPRC-Swiss partnership aims to prevent and mitigate violence and conflict by strengthening democratic processes that include electoral, constitutional and parliamentary ones.

Reports also say that NPRC has been failing to carry its mandate because of underfunding.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

