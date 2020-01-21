South Africa: Pitiful Proteas Fall to Embarrassing Defeat in PE

20 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Cape Town — South Africa have fallen to an embarrassing innings and 53-run defeat against England in the third Test at St George's Park.

It means they are 2-1 down in the series with one Test in Johannesburg to play.

It was a nightmarish Test for the hosts, who started day five on 102/6, still 188 runs away from making England bat again.

They were outplayed in every single department from start to finish, with massive questions now hovering over the make-up of the side for the fourth Test.

It took just three balls for England to strike on Monday, with Stuart Broad drawing an inside edge from Vernon Philander (13 off 47) that cannoned into his pads before looping up to Ollie Pope at short midwicket.

Kagiso Rabada (16 off 24) then offered a brief period of resistance before he misjudged a delivery from Mark Wood that he could only lob to Broad at mid-on.

That saw England take two wickets in the opening half-hour of play as the inevitability of victory grew stronger.

There was supposed to be a bit of rain around on Monday morning that would have been South Africa's only chance at saving the match, but instead the sun broke through the clouds as the English ran in with purpose.

Anrich Nortje (5 off 19), the South African hero from the first innings, was then bowled by Dom Bess to become the 10th South African wicket to fall to spin.

Keshav Maharaj (71 off 106) and Dane Paterson (39* off 40) gave the small St George's Park crowd something to celebrate in the form of an entertaining 99-run stand for the 10th wicket, but the contest was over when Maharaj was run out.

South Africa were all out for 237.

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.