Nigeria: It Would Have Been Major Blow If APC Lost Kano, Plateau - Buhari

21 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Victor Ogunyinka

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said it would been disastrous for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, if it had lost the politically strategic states, of Kano and Plateau at the Supreme Court.

President Buhari stated this in his congratulatory message to the APC over the Supreme Court judgement that upheld the elections of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano State and Governor Simon Lalong, Plateau State.

The President felicitated with APC National Executive Council, National Working Committee and all members for the loyalty and consistency that translated into many victories, particularly the politically strategic states, Kano and Plateau, after tough legal challenges.

Buhari said: "I am glad this tortuous journey has ended in favour of the party and our governors. APC won the states and has proved it in court. It would have been a major blow if strategically important states like Kano and Plateau are lost."

While congratulating all the APC governors that the Supreme Court affirmed their elections, President Buhari urged electorates and politicians to strengthen the country's judicial processes by always seeking redress in court.

"It has now become standard procedure for the opposition to challenge any poll or judgement that does not return its candidates.

"Election is good when they win. The opposite is the case if someone else emerges. But that is not the way it works. Democracy is not only about who wins or who loses, but also about the process.

"In disparaging every unfavourable result or judgement, they disparage the entire system," Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

