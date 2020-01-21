Nigeria: Tambuwal Attributes Supreme Court's Victory to God, People of Sokoto

21 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said that his success at the Supreme Court on Monday is as a result of divine intervention and intense prayers by the people of the state for Allah to help them in protecting their mandate.

Tambuwal spoke at a special prayer session inside the Government House mosque in the state capital Monday evening.

"There is no doubt that Allah, in His infinite mercy and wisdom decided the outcome of the case instituted against us at the Supreme Court. As a result, what transpired today was a manifestation of what was known to Him long before now," the governor stated.

"Equally, the people of Sokoto, who voted us into the office and who have been consistent in defending their mandate through constructive engagement, did not waver in their belief and trust in Allah.

"They prayed at home, mosques and their places of work. Women and children too were not left out.

We are grateful to Allah for his decision in our favour, to the people for their resilience, goodwill and firm believe in our administration," Tambuwal reiterated.

"For this reason, we shall not rest on our oars until we deliver to them democratic deliverables that would make them appreciate our administration more," he pledged.

The governor had returned to Sokoto amidst a tumultuous welcome by a large crowd of people of the state after the apex court judgement affirming his election for a second tenure.

