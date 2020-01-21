Tanzania: JPM Appoints Five Board Chairpersons

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has re-appointed five board chairpersons of public institutions following expiry of their first terms of office.

According to a media statement issued on Mondday by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, Mr Augustino Mrema will continue serving as the chairman of the Parole Board and Dr Harun Kondo will lead the Tanzania Post Corporation Board.

Others are Prof Mayunga Nkunya, chairman of the National Construction Council Board, Mr Fidelis Mutakyamilwa (National Land Use Planning Commission) and Mr Peter Maduki (Vocational Education and Training Authority).

The Head of State also picked Dr Noel Logwa as the Director General of the National Museum ---replacing Prof Audax Mabula who has retired.

Prior to his appointment, Dr Logwa was University of Dar es Salaam lecturer doubling as the Head of Archeology and Heritage Studies.