Tanzania: New System Set to Monitor Road Users

21 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

MINISTRY for Works, Transport and Communication is fixing electronic systems and closed-circuit television cameras to monitor transporters twenty-four seven whilst enhancing transparency in the transport sector.

Deputy Minister charged with works sector, Elias Kwandikwa told a parliamentary infrastructure committee here, the ministry's national roads agency-Tanroads embarked on close monitoring of weighbridges, partly to increase transparency and accountability.

So far, nine people have been arrested across the country for their involvement in acts that go against their work code of ethics, such as corruption.

"The system is helping the ministry access firsthand information on what transpires at the weighbridges across the country. It has been so easy to take appropriate action backed with evidence when one is found exercising acts of corruption," he said.

Between July and December 2019, a total of 3,080,285 vehicles were weighed. Some 19,432 vehicles were overloaded by over 5 per cent, thus charged 0.63 per cent total road annihilation fee.

Tanzania is among other East African Community countries that have enacted vehicle load control act aiming to protect roads by curbing overloaded vehicles with a gross weight of 3.5 tonnes or more.

However, the minister said authorities are campaigning for public awareness among motorists to familiarize them with the law in question.

The system is now in full effect in at least 13 weighs in motion weighbridge stations across the country.

This includes Njuki (Singida), Nala (Dodoma), Wenda (Iringa) and Mpemba (Songwe).

Selemani Kakoso, the Committee Chairman, lauded the road agency, but was quick to suggest that the agency should fast track repaying contractors' debts.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Elius Mwakalinga informed the committee that the ministry is seeking to buy a 1.2bn/- worth vehicle that will be used purposely for road inspection.

The modern vehicle, according to the PS, will be able to survey the entire road network in the country in one month, and report the status of the roads before, during and after construction.

