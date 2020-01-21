East Africa: EAC Members Taste U-20 Women World Cup Challenge

21 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

FOUR members of East African Community; Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi and South Sudan are the serious contenders for U-20 Women World Cup finals, though the mission looks tough to accomplish.

Tanzania who started their campaign with a slim 2-1 home win against neighbours Uganda Hippos, must force a draw of any kind to advance to the next round.

It looks to be a tough mission for the both teams as if one of them advance will be facing either Senegal or Sierra Leone, though the former is favourite to advance following an away 1-0 victory.

Burundi, the third member of EAC found the going too tough against CECAFA member Ethiopia following a hefty 5-0 loss at home in Bujumbura over the weekend.

It will be a miracle if Burundi manages to turn tables away in Addis Ababa in early February return leg match.

The winner of the BurundiEthiopia match will face either Malawi or Zimbabwe whose first leg match in Blantyre, Malawi ended in a 1-1 draw.

Also facing a steep going are South Sudan, the fourth EAC members whose home opener against tough Algerians ended in shambles.

South Sudan suffered a 5-0 loss to Algeria at home in Juba, and to advance they must beat Algerians in Algiers at least 6-0.

EAC, however, is deeply missing the participation of Kenya and Rwanda in the race for U-20 Women World Cup ticket.

The presence of Kenya could have added something to the whole campaign as the country won the CECAFA Senior Women Challenge Cup in the finals held in Dar es Salaam.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
East Africa
Sport
Women
Tanzania
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.