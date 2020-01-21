Tanzania: Bluefins Stamp Authority in Swimming

BLUEFINS swimmers put up a spirited show to win the MIS Invitational Swimming championships after beating athletes from three other clubs.

Bluefins claimed the title after hauling 2,621 unassailable points on their way to victory.

It was their first title since the competition inception at the Morogoro International School swimming pool some few years ago.

Out of the total points, 1,224 points came from women category and 1,397 points were gained by athletes who excelled in men's category.

The victory was a milestone for the club which in 2018 finished second behind the hosts Mis Piranhas. They came second again in 2019 after finishing behind the winners Taliss- IST.

The victory was also received with positive note from the club's coaches, swimmers and stakeholders who accompanied the team in Morogoro.

The team founder and head coach, Rahim Alidina said the victory came as the results of good cooperation among the team leaders, coaches, swimmers as well as fighting spirits from the swimmers.

Women swimmers who competed in the event were Aliyana Kachra, Zainab Moosajee, Maryam Ipilinga, Alexis Misabo, Aminaz Kachra, Lina Goyayi, Muskan Gaikwad, Filbertha Demello, Niharika Mahapatra, Yumna Hassan and Natalia Ladha.

The boys in the team were Mohammadhussein Imran, Kaysan Kachra, Sahal Harunani, Moiz Kaderbhai, Jay Govindji, Raihan Abdullatif, Hassan Harunani, Idris Zavery, Isaac Mukani, Kabeer Lakhani, Salman Yasser, Gervas Sayi, Delbert Ipilinga, Zac Okumu, Adam Patwa, Qais Kanji, Kahil Walli, Christian Fernandes, Avinav Mahapatra, Aaron Akwenda, Shuneal Bharwani, Enrico Barretto, Burhanuddin Gulamhussein and Rayyan Khan.

Alidina said they fielded 35 swimmers in the competition and all of them fought hard to make sure their club win many events.

"It is a good start for the club whose most athletes were still young, but experienced ones. We thank coaches, swimmers, parents as well as the event's organisers for the hospitality," said Alidina.

The championship also saw Taliss-IST finishing second with 2,583 points. Taliss-IST scored 963 points in women's events while 1,620 points garnered through men's events.

The third position was won by Mis Piranhas who chalked 1,914 total points. Dar Swim Club (DSC) finished fourth with 1907 points.