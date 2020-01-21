Zimbabwe: Harare City Wields Axe On Three 'Incompetent' Engineers

Harare City Council has suspended without benefits three senior water engineers on charges of misconduct in the performance of their duties.

According to an announcement made on City of Harare Facebook page, the three engineers Simon Muserere, Richard Kunyadini and Artwell Ruhukwa together with Chief Chemist Teddy Mafuko have been charged with incompetency, inefficiency, habitual and substantial neglect of duties.

"The four face allegations of misconduct in the performance of their duties.

"According to letters written to the four their charges border on incompetency, inefficiency, habitual and substantial neglect of duties arising from inaction on issues relating to their duties," noted CoH.

The four are expected to appear before a hearing within 14 days.

They have been asked to surrender all council equipment in their possession.