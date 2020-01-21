Zimbabwe: Enzo On Another Wrong Move - Seh Calaz

Mbare bred Zimdancehall chanter, Seh Calaz has once again condemned Enzo Ishall's decision to hire Malaysia based management after parting ways with controversial cleric Passion Java saying the move is another terrible decision from the budding musician.

Seh Calaz who is on record, from the onset, condemning the Kanjiva singer's union with Java has neither shied away from castigating Enzo Ishall's transition with new Malaysia based management.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Calaz rebuked Enzo from dependency syndrome of signing contracts under different people urging him to be more independent.

"Kuramba uchitengwa tengwa kunge munhu we bhora my yout unoramba uchitenderera you should learn from your mistakes because zvawatiza uko zvinogona kuitika futi kwawaenda ikoko You are the boss you are the brand ita your own hustles apa you will keep Goin in circles (You cannot continue signing contracts under different people, the same thing you are running away from may as well happen where you have gone. Learn from your mistakes and work to be independent)," said Calaz.

Meanwhile, reports say Enzo Ishall's former boss, Passion Java, is not happy with the singer's departure from his stable and may look have all his investment on the artiste compensated.