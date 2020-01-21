Zimbabwe: Enzo On Another Wrong Move - Seh Calaz

20 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Mbare bred Zimdancehall chanter, Seh Calaz has once again condemned Enzo Ishall's decision to hire Malaysia based management after parting ways with controversial cleric Passion Java saying the move is another terrible decision from the budding musician.

Seh Calaz who is on record, from the onset, condemning the Kanjiva singer's union with Java has neither shied away from castigating Enzo Ishall's transition with new Malaysia based management.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Calaz rebuked Enzo from dependency syndrome of signing contracts under different people urging him to be more independent.

"Kuramba uchitengwa tengwa kunge munhu we bhora my yout unoramba uchitenderera you should learn from your mistakes because zvawatiza uko zvinogona kuitika futi kwawaenda ikoko You are the boss you are the brand ita your own hustles apa you will keep Goin in circles (You cannot continue signing contracts under different people, the same thing you are running away from may as well happen where you have gone. Learn from your mistakes and work to be independent)," said Calaz.

Meanwhile, reports say Enzo Ishall's former boss, Passion Java, is not happy with the singer's departure from his stable and may look have all his investment on the artiste compensated.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.