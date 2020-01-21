Tanzania: Kili Marathon 2020 Launched in Moshi

21 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Moshi

THE Kilimanjaro region's version of the 18th edition of the Kilimanjaro International Marathon was launched at the Kibo Palace Homes, in Moshi, Kilimanjaro region yesterday, just six weeks before the East Africa's famous marathon takes off.

Speaking during the launching of the event the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira praised the sponsors and organisers led by the main sponsors of the 42km full marathon, 21km half marathon and 5 km Fun Run for their contributions in uplifting Kilimanjaro Region through the yearly event that has gained popularity inside and outside the country.

She praised Kilimanjaro Premium Lager for sponsoring the event for 18 years now and for among other things offering an additional 3m/- to encourage Tanzanians to do better, whereby the first Tanzanian male and female will receive an extra 1.5m/- each.

"May I take this opportunity to urge the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to come and join forces with us in this event because it adds new tourists in the region and the country in general every year," she said.

She called upon business persons in the region to make good use of the event as a business opportunity because it attracts many potential buyers from different countries of the world and that this year it was expected to draw participants from more than 50 countries worldwide.

Also speaking during the event, the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Brand Manager, Pamela Kikuli, whose brand sponsors the 42 km full marathon, expressed her expectations that this year's event would be better due to the excitement and awareness shown by different people concerning the event.

"Tanzanians taking part in the full marathon should train harder so that most of the prizes can remain home," she said, adding, the total prize money is 23m/-with the first male and female receiving 4m/- each while there is an additional 3m/- to encourage Tanzanians to perform better. "There would be an extra 1.5m/- to both Tanzanian men and women who will finish first in the full marathon category and win the category's race", she noted.

On his part, the Northern Zone Tigo Acting Zonal Director, Aidan Komba said they were proud to be the sponsors of the 21 km half marathon which he said has been one of the spectacular races of the Kilimanjaro International Marathon.

"We are excited to once again be part of this iconic road race that brings together elite athletes alongside people from all walks of life under the umbrella of celebrations through sports, fun, culture, tourism and healthy living. I urge participants to register in order to participate in the world-renowned 21km Half Marathon," said Komba.

He added that Tigo was partnering with other organisations to support the landmark event, which not only plays a huge part in promoting Tanzania's tourism attractions to the worldwide community, but also brings together families and friends from all nations to create unforgettable memories.

Grand Malt Brand Manager, David Tarimo, said they were gearing towards a bigger 5 km Fun Run and appealed to participants to register on time.

Other sponsors include Kilimanjaro Water, Barclays Bank, Simba Cement, TPC Sugar, Precision Air, Kibo Palace Hotel, Unilever, GardaWorld Security, Keys Hotel and CMC Automobiles.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.