Africa's CEOs Head to Ivory Coast for Meeting

This year's Africa CEO's Forum will be held in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, in March, with the theme "Capitalism for the Many: A New Horizon for the African Private Sector," according to the organisers, Paris-based Jeune Afrique Media Group.

The event comes just before the Africa Continental Free Trade Area commencing this July, which will create a borderless $3.4 trillion market.

The forum will bring together 1,800 business and financial leaders, heads of government and policymakers. On the agenda will be the role of large African companies on a continent where the wealth gap is widening, inequality is widespread and environmental risks are on the rise. In addition, participants will explore ways of building successful family and state enterprises, closing the gender gap and nurturing talent.

"The impacts of capitalism are subjects of discussion across the globe, and Africa's private sector cannot afford to be left behind," said Amir Ben Yahmed, Jeune Afrique Media Group managing director.

Speaking to The EastAfrican in Nairobi, Mr Yahmed said that although there are many threats facing businesses, crafting strategies towards a more inclusive society creates opportunities.

For Africa to thrive, he added, businesses must join the debate on "capitalism for the many", combining the imperatives of "doing well" for their investors and "doing good" for the wider society.