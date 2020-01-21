Angola: Football/Girabola2019-20 - Standings of Top Division Championship

21 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Check bellow the standings of the top division senior males National Football Championship (Girabola 2019/2020), after the dispute last weekend of the sixteenth round, which opens the second leg of Girabola.

Position Team Games Points

1. 1º Agosto 16 37

2. Petro de Luanda 16 36

3. Recreativo do Libolo 16 27

4. Académica do Lobito 15 25

5. Desportivo da Huíla 16 23

6. Bravos do Maquis 16 22

7. Interclube 16 20

8. Sagrada Esperança 16 20

9. Sporting de Cabinda 16 17

10. Wiliete de Benguela 16 16

11. Cuando Cubango FC 16 15

12. Ferrovia do Huambo 16 14

13. Recreativo da Caála 16 12

14. Progresso do Sambizanga 16 11

15. Santa Rita de Cássia 16 09

16. 1º de Maio 00 00 (Penalised, relegation)

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

