Angola: Football/Girabola2019-20 - Standings of Top Division Championship

Luanda — Check bellow the standings of the top division senior males National Football Championship (Girabola 2019/2020), after the dispute last weekend of the sixteenth round, which opens the second leg of Girabola.
Position Team Games Points
1. 1º Agosto 16 37
2. Petro de Luanda 16 36
3. Recreativo do Libolo 16 27
4. Académica do Lobito 15 25
5. Desportivo da Huíla 16 23
6. Bravos do Maquis 16 22
7. Interclube 16 20
8. Sagrada Esperança 16 20
9. Sporting de Cabinda 16 17
10. Wiliete de Benguela 16 16
11. Cuando Cubango FC 16 15
12. Ferrovia do Huambo 16 14
13. Recreativo da Caála 16 12
14. Progresso do Sambizanga 16 11
15. Santa Rita de Cássia 16 09
16. 1º de Maio 00 00 (Penalised, relegation)