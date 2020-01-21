Tanzania: Mdee, Bulaya Face Bail Revocation After South Africa Travel

21 January 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Tausi Ally

Dar es Salaam — The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court yesterday ordered Kawe and Bunda Urban MPs Halima Mdee and Ester Bulaya to show cause why their bail shouldn't be revoked allegedly for travelling outside the country without permission of the court.

The two Chadema legislators, on trial for sedition, plotting violence and illegal assembly, have been directed to submit in court today on the alleged violation of bail conditions. They are charged along seven other MPs of the main opposition.

The court has also summoned their sureties to explain why they shouldn't be discharged of the duty over failure to ensure the MPs appear in court.

Principle magistrate Thomas Simba gave the order after principle state attorney Faraja Nchimbi notified the court that the two legislators were spotted by security organs arriving in the country from Kenya on January 19, 2020. The two have been charged alongside Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe and other seven party members with 13 counts, including conspiracy, staging illegal assembly which inflicted chaos and hate.

They are also accused to mobilize for displeasure and incitement, incidents claimed to have been perpetrated in February 1 and 16, 2018.

Other suspects are former secretary general Dr Vincent Mashinji, the newly appointed secretary general and Kibamba MP John Mnyika and the party's deputy secretary general (Zanzibar) Salumu Mwalimu.

On the list are the Tarime Urban lawmaker Ester Matiko, Peter Msigwa (Iringa Urban) and John Heche (Tarime Rural).

In 2018, the court revoked bail for Mr Mbowe and Ms Matiko allegedly for violating bail conditions.

Mr Nchimbi reminded the accused in the case to seek court's permission before travelling outside the country.

Mdee shrugs off clams

Yesterday, Ms Mdee denied to have travelled to Kenya, telling the court wshe travelled to South Africa on doctor's advice. She told the court her doctor at Aga Khan Hospital had written to the court about the travel and that Ms Bulaya accompanied him in the trip.

But Mr Nchimbi insisted the accused were supposed to seek travel permission in person without involving a third party.

"In January 13, this year the duo presented a letter through their lawyer Hekima Mwasipu seeking permission to travel to Kenya for internal meeting and not South Africa. However, the request was rejected. Therefore they breached bail conditions, their sureties should explain on this," he said. The court was also told that Mr Mnyika failed to show up in court for he had travelled to his home town of Misungwi in Mwanza Region to attend funeral.

The case continues today when the two lawmakers and respective sureties will submit on the accusations for the court to decide on their fate.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

