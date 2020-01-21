Tunisia: Tailor-Made Start-Up Creation Programme to Be Launched, January 29 in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — Tech Booster Tunisia 2020, a tailor-made start-up creation programme, will be launched on January 29 in Tunis during the 2nd edition of Tech-Days, announces the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII) on its website.

This is a free training programme of The Next Society Initiative, aimed at offering targeted support to any young entrepreneur, inventor, researcher, academic, or engineer, interested in creating and developing a start-up based on his scientific skills or a research project.

This support will be provided by trainers, experts and professionals who will identify good market opportunities and funding.

They will also ensure that an effective business model is established and that young promoters enjoy local and international visibility.

The training programme consists of three modules of 5 days each, to be organised during the period between February and May 2020, followed by a one-to-one session with experts from the innovation support company "U-Accelerator."

The Tech booster will also offer the opportunity for learners to participate in targeted meetings with industrialists and investors in Tunisia.

The 3 winning projects will also be invited to participate in the Emerging Valley event, which will be organised in Aix-en-Provence in December 2020.

The Next Society Initiative, launched by ANIMA Investment Network, currently brings together more than 300 organisations and 2,500 entrepreneurs.