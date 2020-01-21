Tunisia: Tailor-Made Start-Up Creation Programme to Be Launched, January 29 in Tunis

21 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tech Booster Tunisia 2020, a tailor-made start-up creation programme, will be launched on January 29 in Tunis during the 2nd edition of Tech-Days, announces the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII) on its website.

This is a free training programme of The Next Society Initiative, aimed at offering targeted support to any young entrepreneur, inventor, researcher, academic, or engineer, interested in creating and developing a start-up based on his scientific skills or a research project.

This support will be provided by trainers, experts and professionals who will identify good market opportunities and funding.

They will also ensure that an effective business model is established and that young promoters enjoy local and international visibility.

The training programme consists of three modules of 5 days each, to be organised during the period between February and May 2020, followed by a one-to-one session with experts from the innovation support company "U-Accelerator."

The Tech booster will also offer the opportunity for learners to participate in targeted meetings with industrialists and investors in Tunisia.

The 3 winning projects will also be invited to participate in the Emerging Valley event, which will be organised in Aix-en-Provence in December 2020.

The Next Society Initiative, launched by ANIMA Investment Network, currently brings together more than 300 organisations and 2,500 entrepreneurs.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Business
Company
ICT
North Africa
Innovation
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.