Nigeria: Team Nigeria Win 11 Medals At Africa Cycling Tourney

Team Nigeria have ended the 2020 African Track Cycling Championship in Cairo, Egypt with four gold, three silver and four bronze medals to emerge third on the medals table behind South Africa and Egypt who came first and second respectively.

The competition which began last Thursday and ended on Sunday was organised by the African Cycling Confederation (CAC).

Grace Ayuba won 4Golds in Women Junior point Race, Women Junior Sprint, Women Junior Kering and Team Nigeria Individual Scratch Race female Junior.

Rita Aggo and Ese Ukpeseraye won Silver in the Women Elite Sprint and Team Pursuit

Speaking on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, the President of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Giadomenico Massari praised the team for coming third out of the 10 countries that participated in the competition.

"Our athletes tried throughout. Remember we are not veterans in this sport. International officials were very impressed at the progress of the sport in Nigeria.

"We are highly supported by the sports ministry and the minister wants cycling to be one of the best sports in Nigeria.

"Our females are doing better than males according to the results. We will work tirelessly to improve on what we have achieved. It is time to start working and thinking and attract corporate organisations to support cycling," he said.

In the same vein, the coach, Emmanuel Onosanya said there was the need to expose the athletes to world class facilities across the world so they could compete very well against the best.