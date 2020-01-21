Malawi: UK-Based Player Kumwenda Says No Rush for Malawi National Team

Malawian born young striker Henri Kumwenda, who has attracted English Premier League giants Liverpool for his talent at Leeds United youth side, has said he will not rush into playing for the Malawi National Team, the Flames as he wants to grow into the game.

Henri Kumwenda: I want to grow into the game

Kumwenda, 18, has been in the news following the interest of the unbeaten Premier League leaders and current Uefa Champions League holders Liverpool FC.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu said they are trying to establish more details to see if he is willing to play for his home country Malawi.

But the Leeds-based youngster has flatly said he is not thinking about playing for the Malawi national team at the moment.

"I have a lot of work to do to grow in the game," Kumwenda, who is now a British citizen, is quoted saying.

The youngster also said he is no distracted with interests from Liverpool and other top English club, saying he is concentrating on his club at the moment.