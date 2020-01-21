Namibia: Social, Environment Factors Key for Successful Investments

21 January 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

OTHER than concentrating on profits, a larger open market and infrastructure, the social well-being of the population and the state of the environment in which the company will invest can make a difference on whether an investment will be successful.

These were the views of the stakeholders at an event of the International Trade Centre (ITC) late last year, under the Partnership for Investment and Growth in Africa (Piga) project and in collaboration with the Investment Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China.

Represantatives from the four countries where Piga is active - Ethiopia, Kenya, Mozombique and Zambia - and Chinese investors operating in them, as well as sustainability experts and business representatives, attended the meeeting.

The stakeholders said while social and economic development aims to reduce poverty, boost incomes and secure food and energy, finding the balance between a business case and development factors can make all the difference.

"Investments must be aligned to inclusiveness, agriculture, energy and education. The focus is on investments that help diversify the economy, add value to natural endowments and generate employment. It is, therefore, key for investors to learn about the development priorities of the country because there are specific incentives linked to the priority sectors," said Innocent Melu, investment manager of the Zambia Development Agency.

Environmental and sustainability concerns should also make it to the list said one of the delegates at the meeting.

"Climate change is an economic reality, not a threat; it is real and needs to be taken into account by all investors. Climate change and land and water sustainability are not mere corporate social responsibility issues, but are 'survival of your company' issues," said Clare Pearson, Director of international development at DLA Piper Global law firm.

Founder and chief operating officer of Sunshine Nut Co, Donald Larson said while consumers have more and more demands on traceability, companies cannot just choose to abide by a certification and use it as a marketing tool.

This is what needs to be done, to look at all financial, environmental, social and transformational factors.

Email: [email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Environment
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.