Tanzania: Majaliwa Seeks Girl Dropout Cure

21 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Pemba

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has instructed Regional and District Commissioners across the country to pay particular attention to the education sector and take deliberate measures in curbing school girl dropout.

The Premier called on regional and district administrators to ensure whoever found responsible for dropout of a girl student faces the long arm of the law.

He also asked school girls to report to relevant authorities, people who attempt to get them out of school prematurely, and the government would act accordingly.

The Premier made the instructions recently after inspecting the construction of the vocational training centre in Mtambwe area, Wete District in North Pemba Region.

Mr Majaliwa stressed on government's determination to protect school girls and to ensure they successfully graduate for their own as well as their families' well-being.

"Girls should be respected and the society should allow them to pursue their studies without any obstacle," urged the prime minister. "The law is clear that anyone who will be found guilty of causing the dropout will serve 30 years in jail," he warned.

The Zanzibar Deputy Minister for Education and Vocation Training Ms Madina Abdallah said the project will cost US dollars 25.8 million (about 59,564,407,962/- ) of which US dollars 23.4 million (about 54,013,807,588/-) was issued by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the remaining US dollars 2.4 million (5,541,030,747/-) comes from the government of Zanzibar.

She said the budget covers construction of the vocational training in Makunduchi, Unguja and Daya in Pemba.

"It will also cover the expansion of the Institute of Tourism Development Maruhubi Campus, Karume Institute of Science and Technology as well as procuring teaching equipment," she noted.

