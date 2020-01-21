Tanzania: Vandenbroeck Smells Whiff of Fortune At Simba

SIMBA SC Head Coach Sven Vanderbroeck believes his charges to maintain a perfect run following a 4-1 demolish of Alliance FC at CCM Kirumba on Sunday in a match he claims his team could have scored more than what they garnered.

The defending champions fought back to score four times after the hosts took a lead in the 27th minute via its skipper Israel Patrick who scored a sublime free-kick goal to put his team momentarily on the driving seat.

Simba responded massively thanks to goals netted by Jonas Mkude, Meddie Kagere, Cletous Chama and Hassan Dilunga to give their side essential three points and wind up their Lake Zone point hunt mission successfully following another 2-1 victory against Mbao FC in the first match.

However, reacting after the sweet victory, Vandenbroeck commended his charges for the positive performance insisting that they were capable to score more goals.

"We kept playing and never gave up after conceding the goal. The equalising goal shortly before the half time gave us momentum in the second half when we scored three times," he said.

He added that generally, his team had no major problems only that they could have scored more from the chances generated throughout the encounter.

His counterpart for Alliance Fredy Felix Minziro said his game plan was affected during the match thereby enabling Simba to take charge of the match.

"We had a perfect start to the game but in the second half, what we planned could not work any longer hence an opportunity for Simba to punish us," said him.

He then promised to work on the shortfalls displayed by his team ahead of the upcoming league matches.

With the defeat, Alliance remained 13th third on the league ladder with 20 points from 17 games winning five games, drawing five and losing seven clashes in the process.

Throughout the opening tense match, Simba missed promising good scoring chances with Pascal Wawa, Hassan Dilunga and Shomari Kapombe wasting some great opportunities.

As anticipated, the reigning champions dominated the match, enjoying good possession which made the hosts to defend in numbers and relied on counterattacks which was their only guarantee to reach Simba goal.

At restart, Simba looked venomous no wonder Kagere netted his 11th goal of the season in the 58th minute courtesy of overlapping defender Pascal Wawa's assist.

In the 63rd minute, Chama responded to Alliance FC first goal by scoring through a set-piece as his right-footed volley was tricky for the hosts side shot-stopper John Mwanda to prevent it from hitting the back of the net.

Another spectacular goal on the day was by Hassan Dilunga who chipped the ball over the oncoming Alliance keeper Mwanda into the empty net.

It was his second goal in two back to back games after scoring the leading goal against Mbao FC last week. Dilunga was substituted in the 83rd minute for captain John Bocco.