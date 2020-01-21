Kenya: Gor Mahia Defender Wants to Stay at Club

Gor Mahia's coach Steven Polack wants Kenyan international defender Philemon Otieno to stay at the club.

On Monday, Otieno whose contact with the 17 times record Kenyan Premier League champions' elapses at the end of January resumed training with the rest of the team at Camp Toyoyo ground in Nairobi.

Coach Polack said he was impressed with the 27-year-old's output on his return to training and hopes he will remain at the club to beef up the right back department.

"We are happy he is back in training, the club is talking to him and we want him to stay," said the Briton tactician, adding it will take time before he fully resumes his position at the club, should his contract be renewed.

"We will go with what the club's physiotherapists advice, he could be three or four weeks away from playing. We must be careful so that he does not pick another injury," Polack said.

Otieno joined Gor in 2016 from Ushuru on a four-year contract, emerging as one of the club's most dependable player. As a result, he was called to the national team.

He sustained a knee injury during a Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Tanzania in August last year and underwent reconstructive surgery in September.

His team mates in the national team Victor Wanyama, Jesse Were and Michael Olunga footed the medical bill.

Otieno said his body was responding well with training and that he hopes the club will renew his contract. He said while other clubs have shown interest in signing, he will wait for Gor's verdict before making a decision on his future.

"I am waiting for the management and technical staff to decide, I hope it will be good news because I love Gor Mahia and I want to continue playing for them," he said.

Meanwhile, Polack maintains the race to this season's Kenya Premier League title is still open and that his team has a good chance to lift the trophy for an unmatched 18th time.

Gor is currently ranked third on the log on 35 points with two games to spare. Tusker tops on 37 points, one ahead of Kakamega Homeboyz.

"We have played 15 games and we are left with almost a similar number. It is still a long way to go and every team can win. We are taking every game at a time to get the three points that will make us achieve what we want," he said.

Gor's next assignment is a league match against Bandari on Saturday.