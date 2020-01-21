Kenya: Marsabit Residents Get Title Deeds After 56 Years of Waiting

21 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jacob Walter

Marsabit County, in collaboration with the national government, has begun issuing title deeds to residents in a bid to end perennial land disputes in the region.

Most land owners in the county have for a long time felt marginalised by the previous administrations who failed to give them the crucial land documents.

While presenting title deeds to 750 land owners in Karare Ward on Monday, Governor Mohamud Ali emphasised on the need for land owners to get the documents.

HISTORICAL

"This is a historical occurrence in our county to have our parcels of land issued with title deeds after 56 years. I believe this is a positive move and a step forward in economic elevation of our towns and in the appreciation of our land value," Governor Ali said.

He said that the Ministry of Land and his administration are working to have land adjudication completed across the county.

He urged the residents to use the title deeds to economically empower themselves by securing bank loans.

He also observed that the title deeds will now ensure rapid land appreciation across the county and boost economic growth in the region.

TITLES PREPARED

Marsabit County Commissioner Evans Achoki said that 2,100 title deeds have already been prepared by the Ministry of Land.

Mr Achoki added that besides the 750 title deeds issued to land owners in Karare Ward, another 1,350 will be issued to residents of Sagante-Jaldesa Ward in Marsabit Central.

He said that land adjudication is going on in the remaining parts of Karare Ward, Hula Hula and Badasa in Marsabit Central after which the owners will be issued with the title deed.

SPEED UP ADJUDICATION

The administrator assured residents in parts of the county that the county and national governments will speed up land adjudication across the county.

Local leaders expressed their joy over the ongoing land adjudication and issuance of title deeds in the county.

Deputy Governor Solomon Gubo, Senator Godana Hargura, Saku MP Rasso Dido and the County Assembly Speaker Mathew Loltome lauded the speeding up of the ongoing land adjudication which had stalled prior to the last general elections.

The leaders said they were optimistic that title deeds will now help check land grabbing and end land disputes in the region.

Marsabit Land Executive Hawo Shanko appealed to the residents who got the title deeds to ensure the documents are in safe custody.

She said that land security will be ensured and disputes drastically reduced with land owners now having title deeds.

