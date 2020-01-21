Mauritius: Traffic Arrangement for Chinese New Year Parade 2020

press release

In the context of the Chinese New Year Parade 2020 which will be held in Port Louis on Thursday 23 January from 1600 hours till 1730, the Mauritius Police Force will make traffic arrangement during that period. The parade, organised by the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage, will start from the Municipality of Port Louis via Government House to reach Chinatown.

In this context the following dispositions has been taken by the Traffic Branch:

Closed Streets

Several streets will be closed in Port Louis namely: corner Remy Ollier / Sir William Newton Streets - traffic will be diverted into Remy Ollier Street; corner SSR / Sir William Newton Streets - traffic will be diverted into Church Street - Sir Virgil Naz Street towards P. Hennessy Street; and corner Dauphine & Pope Hennessy Streets - traffic will be diverted into Dauphine and Georges Guibert Streets.

Diversion

Vehicular traffic along Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Street will be diverted onto either onto Church Street, Sir Virgil Naz Street, Pope Hennessy Street towards Labourdonnais Street or onto Sir William Newton, turn left onto Remi Ollier Street towards Mallefille Street. Moreover, vehicular traffic along Pope Hennessy Street coming from Labourdonnais Street will be diverted into Dauphine and Georges Guibert Streets.

No parking zones

Streets that will be declared as no parking zones: Dauphine Street from its junction with Jules Koenig street to that of Mgr Gonin Street; Mgr Gonin Street - from its junction with Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Street to that of Dauphine Street; Sir Virgil Naz Street from its junction with Mgr Gonin Street to that of Pope-Hennessy Street; Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Street between Bourbon and Jules Koenig Streets; Pope Hennessy & Jules Koenig Streets between Dauphine & Remy Ollier Streets; Church Street between Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam & Dauphine Streets; and Sir Virgil Naz Street between Mgr Gonin & Jules Koenig Streets

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Itineraries for buses

As for the buses they will use the following itineraries: From the North - Plaine Verte - Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Street- diverted into Mgr Gonin Street - D'Estaing Street - Pope Hennessy Street - Labourdonnais Street.

From Residence Vallijee - Volcy Pougnet Street - Labourdonnais Street - Pope Hennessy Street - Dauphine Street -- Eugene Laurent Street - Corderie Street - Remy Ollier Street - Louis Pasteur Street towards Plaine-Verte .

In this context, the public is called upon to show cooperation and understanding and any non-compliance with these traffic arrangements will entail judicial proceedings.