Mauritius: Weather Forecast - Instability Zone Influencing Local Weather

21 January 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The weather forecast for Mauritius issued this Tuesday by the Meteorological Services of Mauritius indicates that clouds associated with an instability zone located between Mauritius and Madagascar are influencing the local weather in the island.

The weather will be mainly showery with at times moderate showers to heavy accompanied with thunderstorms and it will be more frequent as from late afternoon. Water accumulation may occur in certain places and fog patches are also expected. The wind gusts may reach 60 km/h in showers.

The showers will persist during the night and tomorrow morning. The sea is rough beyond the reefs and ventures in the open seas are not advised.

The minimum temperature will be about 22 degrees Celsius over the high grounds and will vary between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius along the coasts.

Additional Information

There are indications that a low pressure is developing in the region between Madagascar and Mauritius. This low pressure may intensify and become a moderate tropical storm in the upcoming days and therefore the weather will remain showery with thunderstorms at times.

The tropical disturbance to the South-West of Diego Garcia is moving towards the South East and it may further intensify. As at now, this system will not influence weather at Rodrigues and Mauritius and the situation is being closely monitored by the Meteorological Services of Mauritius.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Mauritius
East Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.