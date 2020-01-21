Zambia: Floods Threatening Zambia Food Security

20 January 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Arnold Mulenga

Lusaka — Heavy rain and floods are threatening the already fragile food security situation in Zambia.

Floods come at a time Zambia is experiencing the worst drought since 1981.

Gwembe and Siavonga districts in the south are among the hardest-hit by the recent rains. Mambwe and Lumezi districts in the east, as well as the country's capital, Lusaka, faced flash floods earlier in January.

Before the floods, more than 2,3 million people were expected to be severely food insecure during the lean season from October 2019 to March 2020, with at least 430 000 of them in serious need.

The situation could deteriorate in the days ahead, with Zambia expected to experience heavy rains, according to the country's Meteorological Department.

A delegation led by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DDMU), Ministry of Local Government and Ministry of Infrastructure is planning to assess the extent of damage in the affected areas.

Since the beginning of January, DMMU has been distributing food, tents and water treatment chemicals for the affected population.

Humanitarian organisations were already providing life-saving assistance due to drought in some of the areas affected by the floods, especially in southern and western Zambia.

Earlier this month, heavy rains left the main hospital in the capital, Lusaka, completely flooded.

This led to the evacuation of some patients.

In the eastern Mambwe district, nearly 300 families were displaced by floods in the first week of January.

Around 60 families were displaced in the neighbouring Lumezi district.

Some bridges have been submerged in affected in areas.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Zambia
Southern Africa
Environment
Climate
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
The Luanda Leaks - How Africa's Richest Woman Built Her Empire
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.